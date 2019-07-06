BHUBANESWAR: The sixth annual women dental council meet held here Saturday witnessed female dentists and dignitaries from different parts of Odisha celebrating significant women contributions and achievements towards the society.

The event was organised by Women’s Dental Council under the aegis of Indian Dental Association (IDA). Gracing the event, Aprajita Sarangi, Member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar, emphasised on ‘dreaming big and doing one’s best.’

“Women are great at multitasking. I’m constantly asked about how I manage so many things at the same time. I tell them that the person who is talking with me is the most important and I don’t think about the past or future,” Aprajita said.

Wishing the dentists good fortune for their future, Aprajita suggested to keep challenging themselves for a better self. She also asked people to read ‘You can heal you life’ by Louise Hay that will teach how to love oneself and be happy.

The event also saw felicitation of Odia women who have contributed significantly in different fields. While Sanjuka Patnaik was recognised as the ‘Real Life Fighter’, Lopamudra Mishra was conferred with Lifetime Achievement award for her contribution towards dental science.

Meanwhile, Sradhanjali Samantaray, captain of Indian women football team was recognised for her contribution towards the game.

The programme also witnessed scientific sessions on various topics. While Amrit Pattjoshi spoke about stress management, Maitreyee Panda discussed on issues related to skin and other subjects.

With appreciation of previous year’s female representatives, the event concluded with an e-poster presentation and cultural programmes. Thanking the audience Lipsa Mohanty, representative of this year’s event, appreciated contributions of members for making the event successful.