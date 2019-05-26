Pradeep Kumar Panda

The recent incidence of caste discrimination in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani in Odisha is different from earlier cases of discrimination following the tsunami in 2004 or the Gujarat earthquake of 2001.

It is different in terms of ethical dimensions, which seeks to devastate human relationships. The absence of human concern on the part of upper castes was intensified in their response to the Dalits’ fundamental need for safety in shelter.

Such intensity peaked, particularly in coastal villages and districts of Odisha. Cyclone-affected Dalits from a village in Puri district were not only barred from entering public shelters but also forced to vacate the shelters they had managed to occupy.

Media reports added that the Dalit families were forced to take shelter under a banyan tree, which was also uprooted by the cyclone. They found themselves thrown to the mercy of the cyclonic winds and torrential rains.

Caste discrimination had been witnessed in the distribution of aid following the tsunami in Tamil Nadu, and the earthquakes at Kutch in Gujarat and Latur in Maharashtra.

Similarly, during the Bihar floods, it was reported that aid was distributed in a way that did not help the poor and the Dalits. Food and medicine packets were dropped on to terraces of buildings owned by the rich.

Obviously, the Dalits did not have access to such terraces. However, the military personnel must have thought it sensible to drop food and medicine packets on terraces of houses rather than into floodwaters. It is in this sense that disaster-bound discrimination is structural.

It is structural because human bias is rationalised from the utility point of view. That is to say, in flood relief operations, for example, what is important to keep in mind is the concern that food and medicine packets are not going waste.

One ground report suggests the upper castes who had occupied the shelter before the Dalits, turned the latter away on the grounds that the shelter was already overcrowded and could not take in more people.

Such a justification assumes that it could have been anyone, and not just the Dalits who, in the interest of collective good, had to be denied shelter. Following this line of assumption, one could then argue that caste was not involved in the act of denial of entry.

This seemingly rational assumption, however, does not underpin the important point that the upper castes had the advantage of reaching the shelter faster than the Dalits. But the same principle was not followed by the upper castes at other shelters, where, the media report says, the Dalits were forced to vacate the shelter even though they had managed to occupy first.

One could have understood the upper castes’ refusal to accommodate Dalits, had it been a private shelter of the former. But since they sought to convert a public space into a private fiefdom, this, by implication, eliminated the grounds on which the Dalits could have exercised their right to be accommodated in the public shelter.

This was not a question of upper castes failing to extend ethical generosity towards Dalits, since the shelter was a government school which the latter had the right to enter. But the upper castes did not think the Dalits had this right. And the Dalits out of fear of the dominant castes did not assert their right.

As the upper castes’ response to Dalit predicament shows, their caste consciousness superseded moral consciousness at two levels. First, it did not acknowledge the Dalits’ equal right to enter the shelter while they treated their own right to do so as a given. Second, it also failed the ethical test where they did not acknowledge the Dalits’ human right to equal survival.

Natural disasters do not discriminate when they befall human beings. They affect everyone with equal and devastating force, without discrimination. The disastrous impact of nature is uniform. It is, however, the human beings and their protective capacity that creates the differential response to the natural disaster.

The writer is an economist. e-Mail: pradeep25687@yahoo.co.in