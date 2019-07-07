Chhendipada: Police Sunday busted an illegal cattle smuggling gang in Odisha and rescued 107 domestic animals from two containers.

According to a source, three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while more than ten suspects managed to give the police a slip.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided the cattle laden vehicles on National Highway no-55 near Tubey area under Jarpada police limits in Angul district leading to the arrest and rescue.

Both the vehicles used in this case have been seized. The rescued cattle have been kept at a cowshed near Rantelei in this district.

Inspector in charge Bindubasini Biswal said that investigation is going on and very soon the absconding suspects would be arrested.

