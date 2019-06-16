Keonjhar:Illegal transport of cattle in container trucks has become a regular affair in Keonjhar district. The animals are sent to West Bengal via National Highway-49 and from there to Bangladesh.

Though containers carry cattle in broad daylight, the administration and the police are doing nothing to arrest those involved, it is alleged.

At some places, locals alleged, cattle smuggling is going on with the tacit support of the police and local traders. It is rampant in Telkoi, Kanjipani, Sadar block, Turumunga and other areas.

“This illegal trade has been routine in these areas, but the police are not taking any step,” said Saroj Nayak, president of the district unit of Bajrang Dal.

According to reliable sources, two to three containers carry cattle at midnight or in the wee hours every day. Some locals said even if the police were informed, the latter would not take action.

Besides, traders have engaged pick-up vans for cattle smuggling, they said, adding that the police had seized vans during raids in the past. The sources said the police are adopting an indifferent attitude towards those involved in the cattle racket although various outfits have been demanding action against the smugglers.

Traders also supply cattle from Angarpada in Mayurbhanj district through pick-up vans and containers. Recently, the police had seized a container loaded with cattle. The vehicle was handed over to the transport department.

Earlier, a van carrying cattle had overturned at Turumunga and some heads of cattle had died. The owner of the vehicle was fined and set free.

Cattle smuggling was also reported from Bhadrak district. A few months ago, locals had detained eight pick-up vans laden with cattle. Angry mob had set one of the vehicles afire and damaged seven others. However, one vehicle managed to escape.