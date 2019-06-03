Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh was lynched after he was allegedly caught by his girlfriend’s brother in her room. The incident happened on Sunday when Suraj, a resident of Sherpur village, was found in his girlfriend’s room by her brother, Gautam, in an intimate position.

After being caught, panicked Suraj pulled out his unlicensed gun and fired at Gautam, injuring him grievously. On hearing gunshots, villagers joined the girl’s family members and pinned down the victim. Suraj was assaulted with wooden sticks and other sharp-edged weapons.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with critical head injuries, however, was declared brought dead.

SSP Sunil Gupta told The Times of India said, Suraj Pal of Sherpur Chamrah village was caught in a compromising position with his girlfriend. He opened fire at the girl’s brother, Gautam, and this triggered a bloody retaliation from her family members and villagers. While Suraj died on the spot, Gautam was referred to a Lucknow hospital.

A case has been registered against six people, including the girl’s father and brothers, and Suraj’s body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.