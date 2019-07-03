New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Union Bank of India, Nayapalli branch former Chief Manager Bhubaneswar Mohapatra and others in three separate cases for causing loss of Rs 24.17 crore to the Bank.

The CBI has also registered cases against the Union Bank of India Assistant Manager Ashwini Kumar Patra, Manager Rajesh Kumar Patanga and builders Uma Shankar Patro, Anuradha Patro, Puspanjali Patro, Biswanath Jena, Kamala Rani Jena, Aditya Kumar Jena and 27 borrowers of housing loan and unknown Bank officials.

According to the CBI, the accused persons hatched a conspiracy among themselves in 2017 and in pursuance thereof, the accused abused their official positions in the matter of processing/ sanction/ disbursal of alleged housing loans.

It was further alleged that the borrowers and builders submitted fictitious documents, including fake ITRs, defective KYC documents and the same were dishonestly processed by the Bank officials without any verification which is in violation with the bank procedure.

The agency officials stated that the accused also accepted incomplete credit information and did not obtain approved plan/legal scrutiny/search report etc. The accused officials also released entire loan amounts to the accused builders (on behalf of borrowers) without ensuring completion of construction of the houses. The disbursed loan amounts were allegedly diverted by the accused builders for other purposes. An alleged loss to the tune of approximately Rs 24,17,99,211.7 was caused to the Union Bank of India.

The CBI officials further said that searches were conducted at the premises of Bank officials as well of builders at Bhubaneswar, Puri and Rayagada in the state which led to recovery of incriminating documents.