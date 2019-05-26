New Delhi: The CBI has issued a look out notice against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, whose custodial interrogation it has sought in connection with the Saradha scam, to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said Sunday.

All airports and immigration authorities have been alerted by the CBI this week to prevent him from leaving the country and intimate the agency on any possible move, the investigative agency said.

The agency wants custodial interrogation of Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, in connection with Rs 2,500 crore Saradha ponzi scam as he was heading the special investigation team (SIT) of West Bengal Police to probe the case before CBI took over, they said.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Kumar was necessary as he was not cooperating with the probe and he was ‘evasive’ and ‘arrogant’ in answering queries put to him during his questioning by the agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the CBI had said Kumar was the in-charge of investigation by the SIT and had allowed the release of mobile phones and laptops, containing crucial records of alleged involvement of political functionaries in the scam, which were seized from the accused. He had also stated that seized mobile phones and laptops were not even sent for forensic examination and material evidence was destroyed in the case

The apex court on May 17 had withdrawn protection given to Kumar from any arrest and had asked the CBI to proceed as per law. Kumar had again approached May 20 the Supreme Court 20 seeking extension of protection claiming that the courts in West Bengal were not functioning due to lawyers’ strike. This petition was rejected following which Kumar had approached a Kolkata court with an anticipatory bail plea.

It should be stated here that Kumar was questioned by the CBI for five days at its office in Shillong, February 9 onwards.

The Saradha group of companies duped lakhs of customers promising higher rates of returns on their investment, the CBI has alleged.

