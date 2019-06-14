Bhubaneswar: There hasn’t been much to cheer about in the last one month given that the mass devastation caused by cyclone Fani. However, Raja, a three-day festival that celebrated womanhood, seems to have finally brought back the lost smile on the faces in the people in the city. Much like every year, people are celebrating the festival with pomp and glory across the city.

People were seen indulging in the festivities since morning. City malls attracted huge footfalls, while large decorated swings adorned most parks. Esplanade One Mall attracted a large number of visitors on Raja Parba 2019 with most eateries and shops throwing attractive discounts. People were also seen having savouring meetha paan and kakara pitha, two Raja specialties, at special stall up at the mall.

Esplanade One Mall has been decked up with swings and marigold flower especially for Raja. Also, special games and other fun-filled activities, offering attractive prizes for women are being organized at the mall. One of the prime attractions from children at the mall is the two huge dinosaurs. Parth Pratim Nayak, Centre Director, Esplanade Mall expects that a large number of people will be visiting the mall over the next couple of days and expects visitors to make the most of the festivities.

The scene at Patrapada, where 150 swings are put up every year, was no different. A large number of young girls and women were seen celebrate Pahili Raja in Patrapada. Organisers have put up attractive swings and arranged an array of Odia delicacies to make the festival a grand affair.

“We eagerly wait for this festival only to try out some lip-smacking delicacies prepared at home. It is sheer fun,” said Sanghamitra, who was with her friend to swing in the doli at Patrapada. However, she regretted that there was fewer swings this year as a lot of three had fallen owing to the cyclone. The state lost more than 10 million trees in cyclone Fani.

For many, Raja is incomplete without gorging on the Raja paan, a special paan with dollops of condiments which is enjoyed by people from all age groups. Also, having Raja paan is also part of the tradition and is a must have on all three days of the festival.

Interestingly, even non pan addicts too enjoy paan during Raja. Special stalls selling Raja paan and poda pitha too have been put up across the city. Besides, a number of clubs are also organising cultural events. Malls and other shops are also offering hefty discounts to attract people, especially girls in Cuttack.

The first day of Raja was celebrated at Dhauli Panthika in collaboration with Odisha State Tourist Guide Association. The event, which attracted more than 40,000 visitors, was inaugurated by Minister of Tourism Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. Panigrahi said, “Raja is a major festival celebrated by the Odia community across the world and we are privileged to organise the festival at different corners of the state so that people can enjoy the most.”

Tourism Director Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik also expressed his happiness over the smooth organisation of the event, which saw people from the villages of Dhauli and other nearby places dropping in to swing in the dolis and savour Raja pitha and paan. Also, the Department of Tourism and Culture, Odisha organised Ghodha Naacha which enthralled the audience.