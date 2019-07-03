Having the most amazing vacation is probably every common man’s staple dream. But what about our celebrities? Ever wonder where they go to cool off and take a break from daily life hassles?

While we are against any form of stalking and trespassing, we do believe in serendipity and do have a formula for it. So yes, here are the dream holiday destinations revealed by film celebrities.

Switzerland: Well, there are no surprises here for we all know how films actors love Switzerland. It was perhaps the romance of Yash Raj films that introduced the country to almost every Indian household. And while Switzerland reigns as a honeymoon spot for the commoners, the tinsel town has always been in love with it. A leisurely break there, around New Year’s, might just make your dream rendezvous come true. New York, USA: New York to the USA is what Mumbai to India is, sans lesser spotlight on the B-town celebrities; needless to mention, it is a huge hit with the film fraternity, as this is where they blend in the crowd more easily than anywhere in India.