Mumbai: Hindi film industry celebrities Anupam Kher and Preity Zinta cheered India for its victory over Bangladesh at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

India Tuesday beat Bangladesh by 28 runs at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, booking a place in the tournament semi-finals.

“Congratulations Team India for making it into the semifinals. What a fantastic game by the entire team,” tweeted Zinta, while Kher wrote: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Raveena Tandon too cheered for the team with a “Jai Hind”.

Actress Nimrat Kaur was also excited: “Indiyeaaaahhhhh!!! Massive congratulations Team India and here’s to semis! What a finisher.”

Singer Guru Randhawa was in a celebratory mood. “We won it. Onto the semis now. #teamIndia,” he tweeted.

IANS