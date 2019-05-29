Often, when a couple divorce, they end all their relationships with each other. But, it isn’t the same in case of some celebrities who choose to remain friends.

Even after divorce they take care of each other and share a good friendship.

Here is a list of celebrities who are friends after divorce

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff

‘Kumkum’ fame Juhi Parmar has been divorced with Sachin Shroff. But, Juhi and Sachin spend most of their time together to give their daughter Samaira a good upbringing. Recently, Samaira’s photo appeared on social media where she met her father and celebrated her birthday. Soon the photos became viral, reports buzzed that Sachin retuned into their life, but both of them made it clear that they were together as friends for their daughter.

Raghu Ram-Sugandha Garg

MTV Roadies fame Raghu Ram split from his wife Sugandha Garg after ten years of marriage. But, they are very good friends. Sugandha also believes that their friendship is very special. Even after one year of divorce, they meet each other. ‘

Ridhi Dogra – Rakesh Vashisth

TV show ‘Maryada’: fame Rakesh Vashisth and Riddhi Dogra married in 2011. But a few months ago, the news of the separation of both of them came out. In a joint statement they said, ‘Yes we are living separately and we have taken this decision mutually, we are good friends.

Kiran Karmakar-Rinku Dhawan

The couple worked together in 2001’s TV show ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki ‘. Since two years they are staying separately. However, there is no official confirmation about the divorce. They remain friends.