Mumbai: Usually, a movie fares well when fans love the ‘jodi’ of the actor and the actress. People have liked SRK-Kajol, Salman-Katrina, Ranbir and Deepika.

These jodis always give a superhit and are equally loved by audiences. However, there have been movies where the actors and actresses looked odd and that led to the flop of the movie.

Here’s a look into some of the odd couples in B-Town:

Shahid Kapoor- Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan

Shahid Kapoor, the chocolate boy was paired opposite Rani Mukerji in ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ and Vidya Balan in ‘Kismat Konnection’. He looked younger in comparison to his ladyloves. This is the reason both the films were ok types.

Jiah Khan-Amitabh Bachchan

Mega star Amitabh Bachchan once paired against cast Jiah Khan (30) in ‘Nishabd’. The movie was not accepted and dragged controversy.

Mallika Sherawat-Rahul Bose

The makers of ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ paired Rahul Bose opposite Mallika Sherawat. Interestingly, people loved them, and they became popular as romantic couple as the film was a huge hit.

Ranbir Kapoor-Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma were seen romancing on-screen in ‘Wake Up Sid’. The stars are completely opposite to each other in their movie choices. However, Ranbir and Konkana’s incredible chemistry on camera looked quite realistic and believable.

Vidya Balan- Naseeruddin Shah

The age gap between them didn’t stop them from showing a mind-blowing chemistry together onscreen. The films ‘Ishqiya’ and ‘Dirty Picture’ were super hit. Though, some people find the pairing fresh, hot and innovative, whereas for some, it was awkward.

PNN/Agencies