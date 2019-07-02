You shouldn’t mix work with love, and you should never date your coworkers, right? Well, seemingly this rule does not apply to some power couples of Telly industry who fell in love on shooting sets.

The relationship of this stars shows that nobody is safe from falling love in love behind the scenes. Scroll below to see the few lovely, adorable couples!

Aamir Ali -Sanjeeda Sheikh: One of the most good looking couple in the television industry, Aamir and Sanjeeda met each other during a shoot and instantly became friends. The two have appeared in many TV shows which include Kya Dil Mein Hai and Ek Hasina Thi and finally tied knot March 2, 2012.

Gurmeet Choudhary – Debina Bannerjee: Another lovely couple Gurmeet and Debina first met in 2006 during a talent show and became friends. They rose to fame after they featured in TV show ‘Ramayana’ and slowly realised that they loved each other. Gurmeet proposed Debina on a reality TV show Pati, Patni or Voh with a diamond ring and then they finally tied the knot February 15, 2011.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal: ‘Mile Jab Hum Tum’ actors Mohit and actress Sanaya played the romantic leads in the TV show. They fell for each other and secretly dated for 7 years and finally got hitched January 25, 2016 and had a destination wedding in Goa.

Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan: This award winning couple is considered as the first popular real life jodi of the Indian television. They first met on the sets of Kusum aired in 2001. The on-screen love-hate relationship turned in an off-screen love. They gained popularity from the mega show ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. Hiten and Gauri tied the knot April 29 in 2004. They live happily together and have twins Nevaan and Katya.

Ravi Dubey – Sargun Mehta: Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta met on the set of Zee TV’s show ‘12/24 Karol Bagh’. She found him really weird at that time. Later, when they started playing the roles of husband and wife, Sargun realised they were really similar. They got attracted to each other and started dating. Soon, on the sets of Nach Baliye, Ravi proposed Sargun and that’s how they got married December 7, 2013.

Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi: Divyanka Tripathi, who is popularly known as Ishita in the TV Show ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’, was in limelight for being in a relationship with her co-star Sharad Malhotra from ‘Banu Main Teri Dulhann’. But after being in a ten-year long relationship the couple parted ways. Divyanka found a friend in Vivek when she was nursing her broken heart. They both were working together in the show when they slowly fell in love with each other. The compatibility and understanding which blossomed between them helped take a further step and finally they got married July 14, 2016.