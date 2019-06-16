Mumbai: A gamut of Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar were all praise for their fathers — their heroes — on Father’s Day Sunday.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Karan Johar: We need fathers to realise that what makes you a man is not the ability to have a child, it’s the courage to raise one… Happy Father’s Day.

Sanjay Dutt: Grateful and proud to be blessed with these beautiful children who give my life so much meaning and purpose. Everyday I try to be as good a father to them as my dad was to me! #ProudDad #FathersDay.

Salman Khan: Happy Father’s Day daddy.

Sonakshi Sinha: Happy Father’s Day to my handsome papa and all the other papas, dads, abbus, dadas, babas, bapus out there.

Anushka Sharma: From taking silly selfies like these to letting me make ponytails on your hair (while you still had them) … You are the coolest dad a girl can have and are the best inspiration. Thank you for teaching me to always do the right thing no matter how hard it is or what the consequences may be… Love you papa. My hero forever.

Arjun Kapoor: To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them through his eyes… A family man, a true friend and a complete man’s man. Someone who puts others above himself always. Happy Father’s Day dad. Stay happy, hip and cool.

Varun Dhawan: Happy Father’s Day. Baap baap hota hain (Father is a father). I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about you.

Sonam K Ahuja: One day definitely isn’t enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father’s Day! Love you so much.

Ashutosh Gowariker: My Father! My lighthouse! My greatest anchor! Happy Father’s Day dad! Happy Father’s Day.

Sonali Bendre Behl: My world of fathers.

Bipasha Basu: Why are you so cute papa? Happy Father’s Day.

Preity Zinta: A father’s job isn’t to teach his daughter how to be a lady, it’s to teach her how a lady should be treated. Happy Father’s Day to all those wonderful fathers out there. I hope everyone learns to appreciate their fathers. Miss you dad! Thank you for making me who I am today.