Sambalpur: The government of India in the recent past has appointed Parshuram Panda as the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of Central Bank of India.

Since taking charge as CVO a few months back, Panda has been visiting various corporate offices of the bank across India to create awareness among the employees and the importance of vigilance in various aspects of life particularly in the present techno-savvy banking environment for minimising fraudulent activities.

Panda has worked in various capacities across India and hence has ample experience behind him in banking. He joined the organisation as a probationary officer in 1988. He is on his maiden visit to banks in this district Friday onwards. He will address the branch heads of various branches under the Region to create awareness on preventive vigilance. All the ‘Centralites’ of Sambalpur region whole-heartedly has welcomed Panda on his visit to this district.

