New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur Monday denied of having any proposal in consideration of the Union government for granting special category status to Odisha.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on a question posed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Ramesh Majhi, Anurag Thakur said the Fourteenth Finance Commission did not make a distinction between special and general category states in determining their norms and recommendations.

“There is no proposal under consideration of the Union Government for granting Special Category Status and allowing sharing pattern for Centrally Sponsored Scheme in the ratio of 90:10 at par with North-Eastern and Himalayan States to the State of Odisha,” said Anurag Thakur.