Nayagarh: The 200-years-old tradition practiced at Ladubaba temple in Sarankul town of Nayagarh district was broken as the representative idol of the Lord was not taken to the famed ‘Chalimandap’ in a procession during ‘Sitalsasthi’ celebrations. It has hurt the sentiments of the devotees.

According to the tradition, Chandrasekhar – the representative idol of Ladubaba goes to his village Bhikaripada in groom attire on this occasion. Similarly representative idol of goddess Parvati also goes to Bhikaripada after having ‘prasad’ at Chalimandap in Gopinathjew market. Both idols go around the town in a procession following which the bride side invites the groom for marriage. On their way, both sides stop at a place – some 100 meters away from the temple where they exchange words by reciting poems. This is often the most exciting part and unique of the festival for the devotees. Hundreds of devotees throng the place to witness the humorous dialogue between the Lord and his consort. The marriage followed the dialogue at the temple.

This year, however, in a departure from the 200-year-old tradition, the Lord was not taken out in a procession nor was the dialogue between the heavenly couple performed. This breach of tradition is ascribed to the Chalimandap having been pulled down by the administration.

Even as a temporary Chalimandap was put up by the administration, the servitors celebrated the ceremony sans outer rituals and customs, taking umbrage at the administration for pulling down the Chalimandap.

Devotees who failed to witness the rituals this year expressed their deep concern, alleging the age old tradition has been sacrificed at the altar of the rift between the administration and servitors.

Notably, the representative idol of Ladubaba is taken to the Chalimandap on the occasion of 37 festivals including Dussehra, Dola Purnima, Sitalsasthi, Chandan Yatra, Magha Saptami among others for rituals.

But the administration had raged the Chalimandap in August 2017 during the widening of State Highway-21, without considering how the move would affect the sentiment of the devotees.

“The administration never looked at the importance of the Chalimandap before demolishing it. Without conferring with the Chhatisha Nijog and senior servitors, it has constructed a new Chalimandap in the market area,” alleged Servitors’ Association President Trilochan Mohaptra.

There used to be an inn where the new Chalimandap has been constructed. “Having the Chalimandap in place of an inn opposes the temple tradition,” observed association secretary Krushnachandra Mohapatra.

People of Sarankul area and the Servitors’ Association had taken the matter up with Endowment Commission and had complained that the administration demolished the Chalimandap in 2017 without providing an alternative facility that was suitable. The association had also requested the Commission to get a temporary Chalimandap constructed at its old place.

Even though the Endowment Commission had directed the Debottar department to construct a temporary Chalimandap at its old venue for performance of rituals May 1, the administration did not follow through on the orders.

When contacted, Debottar executive officer and sub-collector Jitendra Kumar Sahu said, “The administration can never force the servitors to conduct outer rituals. They need to do all these rituals on their own. That said, an enquiry would be initiated and action would be taken against those who are found to be involved in not performing the rituals,” he said while adding, “Solution would be found out on the basis of the Endowment Commission’s letter.”

A drain has been constructed at the Chalimandap’s old place and it is against the principle to have a Chalimandap near a drain, he further added.

Devotees, meanwhile, have urged the administration and the servitors to bury the hatchet for the sake of tradition and sentiment.

