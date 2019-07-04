Nimapara: Two persons were arrested on charges of chain snatching, a senior police official said Thursday.

A few locals caught hold of Rakesh Ojha and Chandrasekhar Moharana, both residents of Bhilideuli village here, while they were fleeing after snatching a gold neck chain and a cellphone from Saroj Majhi near Kajipatana Square here Wednesday night and handed them over to police, the official said.

A motorcycle and a cellphone have been recovered from them, the official pointed out, adding that a case (160/19) has been registered against the desperadoes.

Detailing the case, the official explained that Majhi, a resident of Kajipatana area here, was waiting for a lift near Kajipatana Square Wednesday night when the bike-borne miscreants came from Pipli side and snatched away a gold chain from Majhi.

“However, Majhi took lift from a passerby and managed to intercept the desperadoes near Niasorada Square and raised an alarm. Locals caught hold of the duo and thrashed them before handing them over to police,” another senior official added.