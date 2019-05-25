Keonjhar: BJD’s Chandrani Murmu (26) was elected as MP from Keonjhar parliamentary seat. Significantly, Murmu has been the youngest of the BJD MPs and perhaps in the country too. However, officially, it is yet to be confirmed. Her entry into politics was sudden. She had never thought of being an MP. Chandrani, after completing her engineering degree, was preparing for jobs when she received a call from Naveen Niwas with an offer to contest parliamentary poll in Keonjhar. Though she was born into a political family, she was new to the dynamics of politics and unprepared for elections. Notably, her maternal grandfather Harihar Soren was an MP. In a brief time, she descended to the campaign fully supported by the party high command. And she came out with flying colours in her first attempt and perhaps became the youngest MP of the country. Now, all sections of society in the mineral rich district expect a lot from her to deliver her service. Notably, Indian National Lok Dal’s Dushyant Chautala (26) was the youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha, elected from Hisar LS seat in 2014. Now, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya (28) is said to be the youngest MP after he registered a thumping victory in Bangalore South defeating Congress’ B K Hariprasad. Chandrani, 26, is younger than Tejasvi.

PNN