Telkoi: Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu, who became the youngest MP in the country, said that she would dedicate her service to the development of women, children and overall development of the district.

She said this while she was accorded a warm welcome by BJD workers and local people at Telkoi in Keonjhar Wednesday.

The party workers celebrated Vikay Utsav for Chandrani and MLA Premananda Nayak, who was inducted as a minister of state in the state cabinet.

The two leaders were taken into a big rally from Nilakantheswar to Birsa Munda Chhak.

The two leaders met fire victims at Dimiria in Sakleikana panchayat. Rs 10,000 was provided to the family.

Nayak said that he would also work for the development of the state.

