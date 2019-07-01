Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which met here Sunday to discuss amending its by-laws to give women members a bigger role in its functioning, decided to take more time to come out with proper changes to benefit the organization.

AMMA President, superstar Mohanlal, told the media that there was a detailed healthy discussion with numerous members speaking on the amendments.

“Many spoke today and it has been decided that more discussions are needed and in the meantime. members can write down what they wish to say,” he said. Actor-turned-legislator K.B. Ganesh Kumar said that the executive committee will now decide when the next meeting will be held to take forward the discussion on the amendments.

The draft amendments hold that women will get increased representation in the AMMA’s decision-making, and the measures include giving the Vice President’s post to a woman and increasing the number of women in the committees.

However, there was some confusion when Revathy and Paravthy wanted the annual general body meeting to decide on return of four women members – Bhavana, Reema Kallingal, Remya Nambisan and Geethu Mohandas – who had quit the AMMA last year after superstar Dileep, accused in an actress kidnap case, was taken back as a member.

The two woman actors batted for the four to be taken back into the AMMA without a new application, but it was decided that the rules and procedures should be followed. Another decision that was visible was the picture of late actor Thilakan, who was ousted as a member many years back, was seen among the members who had passed away.

“Thilakan is very much part of AMMA,” the organisation’s Treasurer Jagdish said in in response to a question on the issue.