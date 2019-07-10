Ranpur: The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Tuesday took southward turn to return to their abode after a week-long stay at the Mausi Maa temple during the nine-day Rath Yatra at Ranpur.

According to officials, the students of class –VI to class-X of BC High School reached Panchudola ground near Mausi Maa temple at 9:00am Tuesday morning. Later with the help of temple authorities, locals and police, the chariot of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra took southward turn.

This ritual was held a day after the auspicious Hera Panchami.

With the chariots taking the southward turn, the preparations will be made for return of deities to the Jagannath Temple from Mausi Maa Temple on Bahuda Yatra.

PNN