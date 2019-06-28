Los Angeles: Women can do anything which Kristen Stewart says in the trailer of the highly anticipated ‘Charlie’s Angels’. And she has proved it once more along with other angels Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska in the trailer of the upcoming reboot. The trailer of the Elizabeth Banks’ directorial was released Thursday here.

This time, the titular trio of agents (Stewart, Scott and Balinska) is assigned to prevent a new technology from being weaponised. “I think women can do anything,” Stewart’s character is seen telling a man, who responds: “Just because they can, doesn’t mean they should.”

“But I have so many talents,” Stewart then says, and shows him some of her killer moves before taking him down.

‘Charlie’s Angels’, based on the TV series, is the third installment in the film franchise following 2000’s ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and 2003’s ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The reboot also stars Banks, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart.

The trailer also shows some intense fight sequences, car chases, gun battles, explosions and flashy costumes. The tone is comedic, but doesn’t indulge in self-mockery.

The movie will be released November 15 in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment, India.

IANS