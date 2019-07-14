Mexico City: Katrina Kaif is currently on a vacation in Mexico, and a snapshot that the actress has posted in blue swimwear went viral online through most of Saturday, soon after she posted it with heart emojis on Instagram.

Fans on social media couldn’t get enough of Katrina’s scorching avatar from the beaches of Tulum in Mexico, and by afternoon, the pic had garnered over 11 lakh likes.

The ‘Bharat’ star is on a holiday to celebrate her upcoming birthday July 16, and she has been regularly updating her 24.6 million fans on Instagram with short videos and photos from her vacation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz0rnI7BxYh/

“Slaying mermaid… love you so much queen!” wrote a fan.

“I’m in love with the shape of you”, wrote another, borrowing a line from Ed Sheeran’s blockbuster song.

Meanwhile, actor Arjun Kapoor had a quick quip for Katrina’s picture, which sees her leaning on a wooden pillar. “Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn’t walk into the pillar while posing,” wrote Arjun.

“I’ll be careful,” Katrina replied sportingly.

IANS