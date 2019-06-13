Mumbai: It is true that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the most loved couple and are in limelight these days.

They often pose together and are now open about their relationship.

Now the talk of town is, Arjun recently posted a picture of himself, showing off his muscles after his workout session.

Arjun captioned the picture: “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.”

But, what caught our attention was his lady love Malaika’s comment.

Arjun has been undergoing intense work-out sessions for his upcoming film ‘Panipat’ which is slated to release December 6, 2019.

Arjun was last seen in ‘India’s Most Wanted’ for which he was praised very highly.

It is also worth mentioning that Malaika divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017.

After breaking off with Arbaaz, Malaika started dating Arjun. From parties to dinner dates, the couple has often been snapped together. They also took off to Maldives to spend some quality time together.

Recently, Malaika attended the special screening of Arjun’s film India’s Most Wanted.

PNN/Agencies