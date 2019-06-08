Mumbai: Veteran actress Shilpa Shetty is celebrating her 45th birthday today. On this special occasion, the film industry and fans alike poured wishes on her. Besides them, Shilpa’s husband and famous businessman Raj Kundra congratulated Shilpa on her birthday in a very special way.

Raj shared a beautiful picture with Shilpa on Instagram. In this picture, Raj and Shilpa can be seen holding each other’s hands

He wrote in his post: “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favorite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all”

Well, Shilpa Shetty was all smiles and hearts after reading the post and left an adorable comment on his post. She replied saying, “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan…..love you”

Shilpa is also known for her fitness and Yoga.

Shilpa married Raj Kundra November 22, 2009 in Khandala, near Mumbai after years of dating. Now Shilpa is seen in small screen reality shows.