Keonjhar: Asanpata village in Jhumpura block of Keonjhar district was once known for its art and culture, particularly its Chhou dance. But the village’s Chhou artistes are now giving up the ancient dance form due to lack of government support. Reports said that most Chhou artistes here do not get pension or any other welfare benefits.

The dance platforms in the village are now in poor shape due to lack of maintenance. Most Chhou artistes are in misery. They are too broke to afford even the paints and attire needed to stage the dance.

The villagers said that if their condition continues like this the art and culture of the village would become extinct.

Asanpat is close to NH-20, but is 30 km away from block headquarters. The village consists of six sahis and each sahi has its own Chhou troupe.

The troupes are Laxminarayan Chhou Sangh, Shiva Tandab Natya Sangh, Kedargouri Natya Sangh, Haraparbati Natya Sangh and Durgatinasini Sangh.

Each troupe has 20 artistes, who portray mythological themes like Swanapada Bastraharan, Kirat Arjun, Chhdmabesi, Dasaavataar, Kanchi Abhijaan, Bansi Chori, Garuda bahan and Kali Rakta.

Each sahi has permanent Nrutya Mandaps (platforms) for dance rehearsal and stage performance. Pana Sankrati is a major occasion for the artistes, as they stage performances at that time.

Every year, Chhou troupes gather at the Maa Basoli Peetha on Pana Sankaranti. After worship at the shrine, the artistes attired and painted colourfully, enact mythological themes on stage to break the monotony of village life.

“We are living in misery, but have been struggling to keep alive our traditions. Due to lack of maintenance our Nrutyamandaps are damaged. It is difficult to organise a stage performance now,” the villagers said.

The main demand of the villagers is to tag the term Chhou Grama to Asanpata. There is need for government support for Chhou artistes, as most of their lives were spent for art and culture.

Elderly artistes and nrutya gurus are now in penury. “The younger generation is reluctant to carry on the Chhou tradition,” said Biranchi Nayak, a Chhou artiste.

The government can save Chhou from going extinct by giving old artistes pension, said Surendra Barik, a villager.

Nrutya Guru Bidyadhar Nayak said the government spends crores for promoting art and culture, but nothing has been done to preserve the village’s Chhou dance.

Chhou is being promoted in Mayurbhanj, but it is being neglected in Keonjhar, he added.

Villagers said that although big mining companies are exploiting mineral resources, they are not coming forward to adopt the village and promote its art and culture. They said that if there is no government help Chhou will soon become extinct.

