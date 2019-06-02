Koraput: Acting on a tip-off, officials of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Sunday prevented the marriage of a minor girl with a boy – also a minor — in Kangra village under Semiliguda block of Koraput district.

The officials also detained the parents of the bride and the groom for interrogation. They were released after submitting a written assurance to not get the girl married until she became 18.

According to a source, the marriage of the girl had been fixed with the boy earlier and was being solemnized yesterday. Both belong to the same locality.

The CWC officials, however, reached the spot along with a police team and stopped the ceremony. The officials also rescued both minors.

The officials later held discussions with the family members and persuaded them to call off the marriage until the duo attained legal age.

“Both the bride and the groom were first produced before the CWC and later handed over to their respective parents after signing an agreement to abide by the law,” district CWC official Rajashree Das said.

