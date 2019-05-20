BHUBANESWAR: Born to Ajit Mahapatra and Manasi Acharya, 4-year-old Sai Debanshi Mohapatra, is the youngest Odissi dancer in the state. Despite her tender age, the list of her achievements is long.

Her mother Manasi stated that Sai started learning Odissi when she was one year old. Anil Kumar Nayak, who is her first guru said, “I am surprised to find that at the age when kids indulge in playing fun games, she yearns for Odissi beats and starts performing when it plays. All I can say is that she is a child prodigy who is born to dance. She started learning from me in the year 2017 when she was two years old.”

A student of St. Joseph High School, Cuttack, Sai is a fearless dancer who is getting better with age. Her father Ajit said, “She is a wonderful child who is social with everyone. She doesn’t throw tantrums or show attitude even when the chips are down.”

Interacting with Orissa Post, Sai said, “Today, I will perform on ‘Kahin Gale Murali Phunka’. I will perform a solo dance at Utkala Rangamanch. I love biscuits, Pediasure, Complan and Horlicks.” The cute lassie is highly pampered by her Guruji who calls her ‘chuin’ which means little. She loves butterflies and to play in the park.

Sai, who had performed earlier with eminent singer Humane Sagar, leaves the audience spellbound wherever she goes. The singer, who was in the city, said, “I am truly amazed at her capacity to perform on stage at such an early age. Her talent is god gifted. Moreover, she is honing her skills with 4 hours of practise every day.”

Odissi Guru Prativa Panda, who has attended many of her programmes, said, “Budding artistes learn the craft at first. However, Sai is born with it. Such talents can’t be ignored. She still needs to polish her skill continuously.”

Her ‘Abinay’ on ‘Kahin Gale Murali Phunka’ at Utkala Ranga Manch here was a huge hit with the audience. Her tiny feet danced to perfection with all the right expressions on her face. Winner of numerous awards including Nrutya Kalika Award 2019, the child prodigy has a long way to go.