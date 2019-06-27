Cuttack: Members of Childline, District Child Welfare Committee and Child Protection Unit Thursday rescued a 4-year-old kid who had been locked down inside a house in Bidanasi police limits of Cuttack town.

According to reports, the mother of the child had left for some engagement while leaving behind the child inside the locked house.

The officers, acting on a tip-off, visited the house and found thechild in a miserable condition. Later, they rescued the kid after breaking the locks.

The child, who appeared quite fearful initially, has now been lodged at Basundhara shelter home.