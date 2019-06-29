Ganjam: A 15-year-old minor girl was rescued by Childline Friday while she was wandering helplessly near Tribeni Matha Chowk of Ganjam town in the namesake district.

The identity of the girl is yet to be ascertained. That said, a source said that she is from Boudh district.

According to reports, locals spotted the girl wandering alone on the streets of Tribeni Matha area of Ganjam town and informed Childline.

On being informed, officials of the agency reached the spot and rescued the girl.

PNN