BHUBANESWAR: Children of the capital city were cock-a-hoop after showcasing their skills in dance, singing, art and other activities to an enthusiastic audience at Soochana Bhawan here Sunday.

Orgainised by the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Toshali, ‘Rotary Talent Hunt’ is an event to identify young and hidden talents of the capital. Open for all, the competition hosted participants in the age group of six to 17 years.

“I have been practicing Odissi for three years now and it was really motivating to see the audience recognize my talent. I was nervous initially but then I backed my learning and remembered my training. I’m really happy with my performance,” said an elated Anjali Mishra who was just eight years old.

Filled with riveting performances from children of various ages, the event saw participation of more than 200 children. While the contestants performed with passion and zest, the parents were equally fervent about their kid’s performances.

“I enrolled my child in classes for classical singing in the summer holidays. He always had a great voice and just needed some nurturing. However, there was no stage for him to showcase his talent. I’m glad that he participated in this event and I feel he sang beautifully on stage,” said Pratima Devi, mother of Subham Kanungo.

The participants were judged by a number of individuals including Ittun Mohpatra, Pratibha Panda and Biswarupa Mohanty. Winners and runner ups will be awarded Jun 29. All other contestants were given certificate of participation.