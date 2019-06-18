Beijing: At least 12 people were killed and 125 others injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Tuesday.

The earthquake hit Changning county at 10.55 p.m. Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Fifty-three people are receiving treatment in two hospitals in Changning. Among them, two are in critical conditions and six others are severely injured.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has activated an emergency response and sent a work team to the stricken areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief.

Meanwhile, a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Changning county at 7.34 a.m. Tuesday.

The epicenter was monitored at 28.37 degrees north latitude and 104.89 degrees east longitude, the CENC said in an initial report.

However, no casualties or damage was reported due to this earthquake.

