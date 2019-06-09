In a bizarre incident, a man from China reportedly bought part of a sea by paying a whopping Rs 68 lakhs for his girlfriend as Valentine’s Day gift.

In order to make up for this relationshipfaux pas, he decided that he needed to make a grand gesture – so he actually went and bought her part of the sea. 20th May is known as the Chinese “Valentine’s Day.”

However, the youth forgot it and did not take out time to spend with his girlfriend. Later, the youth apologised for forgetting and promised that he would make it up to her.He asked her what she wanted and, she replied in anger, “I want the stars in the sky and the sea! Can you make it up to me?”

Now, he’s obviously a resourceful guy and really wanted to make his girlfriend happy again because, after that, he messaged his girlfriend and told her, “This part of the sea is for you, my love.”Apparently, he had successfully bought 210 hectares of the sea off the coast of Shandong province in an online auction by bidding 682,662 yuan (RM413,862).Wah, very expensive!

The girl now actually owns the fishing rights to the 210-hectare area until February 10, 2029, which is supposedly teeming with sea cucumbers, abalone, and scallops. It looks like the girl will be able to eat as much seafood as she wants for the next 10 years at least, and netizens were also amused by this gift.

Looks like the girl can have a seafood feast anytime she wants!