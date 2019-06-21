Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Friday announced the results of Plus II Arts and Commerce examinations. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash released the results in a press conference held at Geeta Govinda auditorium of Soochana Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

In Arts stream, the overall pass percentage has decreased this year in comparison to last year. While 55.80 per cent of the total boys who took the exam this year have passed, the pass percentage among girls stands at 73.99 per cent.

In Commerce stream, 70.26 per cent of the total students who took the exam passed.

The performance in Plus -II vocational exam has remained unchanged as compared to last year. While 52.62 per cent students have cleared the exam this year, last year the number stood at 52.61 per cent.

Only four colleges have managed cent per cent result in Plus -II Arts while 25 colleges have done so in Plus -II Commerce results. On the other hand, six colleges have registered zero result.

The results were released on its official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orrisaresults.nic.in at 4 pm today. The Plus II Arts and Commerce results were delayed owing to the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani, which made its landfall in coastal areas of Odisha May 3.

Reports say the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections also delayed the announcement of the result as teachers and other officials were deputed on poll duties. The Plus II science results had been released earlier June 3.

As many as 2.35 lakh students had appeared in the exam in Arts stream while 27,278 students had appeared in the Commerce stream this year.

It may be mentioned here that admission to degree courses at 1,033 colleges across Odisha will begin on June 24. Graduated Plus II students can apply through the common application form in the website samsodisha.gov.in. Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will supervise the degree admission through Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

So, how you check the CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Commerce Result? Here’s a simple process:

Log on to the board’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

Go to the link ‘BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019’ on home page

Enter roll number and date of birth, and submit

CHSE Odisha 12th Result will appear on your screen

You can also download and take a print out

PNN