Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced that the Plus-II results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared on its official website next week.

Students are advised to keep tabs on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in to check their results.

Here’s a step by step guide on how you can check your CHSE Odisha Plus-II Arts and Commerce Result 2019:

Open the official of CHSE Odisha Board at orissaresults.nic.in Click at the relevant link which shows the ‘CHSE Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce result’ Enter your details asked on the official page like enrollment number or date of birth (dob) Click on submit Your results will appear on the official website as soon as you submit your details Download your CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts or Commerce stream result Take a printout for future references

Students can also check their results via SMS:

Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

PNN