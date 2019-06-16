Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced that the Plus-II results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared on its official website next week.
Students are advised to keep tabs on bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in to check their results.
Here’s a step by step guide on how you can check your CHSE Odisha Plus-II Arts and Commerce Result 2019:
- Open the official of CHSE Odisha Board at orissaresults.nic.in
- Click at the relevant link which shows the ‘CHSE Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce result’
- Enter your details asked on the official page like enrollment number or date of birth (dob)
- Click on submit
- Your results will appear on the official website as soon as you submit your details
- Download your CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts or Commerce stream result
- Take a printout for future references
Students can also check their results via SMS:
Type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263.
PNN
