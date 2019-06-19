Bhubaneswar: Results for Plus-II arts, commerce and vocational stream papers conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will be announced June 21.

The results will be declared at 3:30pm in Gita Govinda Bhawan here, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Wednesday.

The candidates can check their results on two websites — chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

It may be mentioned here that the results of the Plus-II science examination was declared June 3. However, the results of remaining streams were delayed owing to cyclone Fani.

As many as 2.35 lakh students have appeared in the exam in arts stream while 27,278 students have appeared in the commerce stream this year.