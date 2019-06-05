BHUBANESWAR: Cricket fans across the city enjoyed watching India’s ICC World Cup opener against South Africa Wednesday. The excitement of the match, which started with India’s first practice match against New Zealand was visible on the faces of cricket fans who enjoyed India’s dominant display in the first half.

In the city fans watched the match in several ways. Some gathered at their homes with family and friends while others gathered at cafés and clubs where they enjoyed the match on big LED screens. There is always excitement when it comes to World Cup matches, said Arup Patnaik, a cricket fan and software engineer.

“This time the new format of the league makes it more interesting. There is no pool format this time like in the past. All teams will play each other and the top four will be decided. India is always there in our hearts. This time the team is balanced. The top three in the batting order and the pace attack is crucial for India,” he said.

Abinash Satpathy, another fan, said, “Since the 2003 World Cup, I support Team India. In 2003, we lost in the finals to Australia. In 2007, we lost to Bangladesh in the first round, but we fans still didn’t lose faith in our team, and finally in 2011 we won under the captaincy of Dhoni. This time we have a strong batting order. We also posses a lethal spin attack in Chahal and Kuldeep. Hence, this time our hearts says India.”

“Apart from arranging the live screening of WC matches, we are offering 50 per cent off on food and drinks,” said Ayush Nayak of Dugout, a city-based sports café. Meanwhile, many fans have bought new TV sets for watching India’s matches courtesy of discounts.