Living up to the expectations, the mall has been the centre of many celebrations since its opening in July, 2018. Home to over 100 international and national brands, Esplanade One, is also playing home to dinosaurs which people have seen only in books and movies

BHUBANESWAR: The state’s biggest mall, Esplanade One, is all set to celebrate its first ever Raja festival with a platter of interesting offers for women this time around.

Living up to the expectations, the mall has been the centre of many celebrations since its opening in July, 2018. Home to over 100 international and national brands, Esplanade One, is also playing home to dinosaurs which people have seen only in books and movies.

As Odisha celebrates three days of Raja, a festival which celebrates womanhood, Esplanade One will deck itself up with exclusive offers from various food and fashion brands for everyone, especially girls of all ages.

Preparations for the occasion have already begun. Revellers can experience the essence of Raja in unique ways on those three days at Esplanade One.

From Swings to Mehendi to Pitha and Paan, visitors can get their hands on everything at the mall. The celebrations can be seen right from the mall’s entrance and from all floors of the mall.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Pratim Nayak, Centre Director, Esplanade One, said, “Within a year, we have consciously made an effort to redefine how local festivals are celebrated and have attempted to amplify it in whatever way we can.”

“Raja is a festival for which we have prepared special offers and celebrations for women. We strongly believe that we are more of a community centre, than a place where people come only to shop. We have crafted our offerings to ensure that there is something here for everyone. During Raja, we hope to deliver to all women an experience which truly makes them feel special,” he added.

You enter the mall through the main entrance and there is a 60 feet tall Brachiosaurus, a dinosaur which last walked on earth 150 million years ago, to welcome you. Once inside the mall, the central atrium has a baby dino who will move around and greet you. On the upper floor a tree will display all the exclusive offers which can be availed during Raja from June 15 to June 18.

BURPY, the in-house food connoisseur of Esplanade One, has also several offers on food which will be served during the festival. He will also make appearances with T-Rex and interact with fans. There are swings all around the mall with lots of options for posing and clicking photographs.

“The mall will come up with surprise gifts, especially during the three days, and will try its best to pamper women and make them feel that mankind exists only because of them,” an official of the mall said.

There will be special kiosks which will serve all varieties of Pans and Pithas on the occasion. BURPY and his friends from the food court will also have offers for women who come with families.

Fashion brands are also putting together offers for the celebration of womanhood. Come over to Esplanade One and be a part of the biggest Raja celebrations in Bhubaneswar.