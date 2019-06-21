BHUBANESWAR: Yoga Mahotsav Samiti conducted around 10,000 yoga camps across the state which witnessed the participation of 15 lakhs enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga Friday.

More than 8,000 people participated in a grand celebration at Janta Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Governor Ganeshi Lal was the chief guest of the occasion. Swami Pranarupanandaji and secretary, Yoga Mahotsav Samiti, Dibakar Harichandan were also present on the occasion. Lal stressed on the need to practise yoga daily to achieve success.

Meanwhile, thousands of students, teachers and staff of KIIT and KIIS performed various basic yoga postures during an hour-long session at KIIT Stadium.

Addressing the participants, R N Dash, secretary, KIIT and KISS, Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC, KIIT-DU, Sasmitarani Samanta, registrar, KIIT-DU and Harekrushna Satapathy, VC, KISS-DU among others elucidated how yoga plays a significant role in our lives to make us healthy physically, mentally and spiritually.

Various yogaasanas (postures) and pranayamas (breathing exercises) were carried out by the students and staff members assembled at the stadium. Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India observed the day at the foothills of Dhauli Shanti Stupa. During the programme, mass demonstration was held and benefits of yoga were explained to the participants.

A ‘Nukkad Natak’ (Street play) was also held here to convey the message of importance of yoga and well-being. 180 participants, mostly students and youth enthusiastically participated in the yoga workshop. The occasion was celebrated at IIT Bhubaneswar with great enthusiasm and vigour.

It was a three-day program which commenced from 19th June, 2019 at the permanent campus. Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar with students, faculty, officers, staff and their family members actively participated in the event. The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Harmony, Peace and Progress ‘.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar addressed the gathering about the benefits of practicing yoga in everyday life and highlighted the potential and benefits of customization to suit every individual. He mentioned that at IIT Bhubaneswar, yoga has been made a compulsory part of the undergraduate program.

He also emphasised that yoga is a great stress reliever for healthy rhythm of mental and physical activity. He stressed on the fact that yoga brings healthy rhythm in body and mind including thinking and explained how the daily practice perpetually benefits to reduce stress at work for a healthy body and mind.

He shared his experience and wisdom about his yoga practice. He also credited the Prime Minister of India for popularising the concept of Yoga across the globe by proposing the concept of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, on 27th September 2014. He also made a special mention of Yoga Guru Ramdev Baba, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Art of Living and other spiritual gurus for popularising the concept of yoga among the masses.