Bhubaneswar:In an attempt to spread awareness about Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) among residents here, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start a social media and public campaign.

The civic body will advertise the scheme on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and through posters and hoardings.

As per the PMAY guidelines, a person is eligible to apply for a concrete (pucca) house if he/she has own land of 25 to 30 square metres and is in possession of the land records (records of right or ROR). The family’s annual income should not exceed Rs 2.16 lakh. The applicant can choose a plan from five to ten models available with the civic body.

According to a BMC official, “While the civic body has completed 272 PMAY houses across the city, 1,093 are in the pipeline, of which 421 are at roof level, 121 at plinth level and 137 at foundation level. Also, 414 PMAY houses will start soon.”

PMAY norms stipulate that an individual has to complete his/her house up to plinth level within 90 days of getting work order. If the beneficiary fails to achieve this, the work order would be cancelled and he/she has to apply again. If all goes well with the construction, a beneficiary has to complete the house within six to 12 months of getting the work order.

“For a house, a beneficiary will get Rs 2 lakh as assistance in four instalments. The first instalment of Rs 40,000 will be released after ground work, second one of Rs 60,000 after lying the plinth, third instalment of Rs 60,000 after completing walls up to the roof level and the fourth instalment of Rs 40,000 after completion of toilet, plastering of walls, water supply and electrification,” the official added.

If a PMAY beneficiary completes the house within 120 days, he/she will get Rs 20,000 as a reward from the state government. If the house is completed within 180 days, he/she would get cash reward of Rs 10,000. Apart from the land records in his/her name, the beneficiary has to deposit several other certificates, proof and documents.

The leaflets printed by the City Level Technical Committee (CLTC), which looks after implementation of PMAY across the city, says, “If the person was found not using the government money for building house the work order would stand cancelled.”