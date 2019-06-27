Bhubaneswar: Many students are in a catch-22 situation as several universities in the state have scheduled their entrance tests for admissions to post-graduate (PG) courses on the same date.

According to sources, Utkal University, Rama Devi Women’s University, Ravenshaw University, Berhampur University, North Orissa University and some other varsities will hold entrance exams for different streams in the first week of July. However, as per information and notification, many universities have fixed the same date for conducting the PG entrance tests for the same subjects. This will affect the chance of students to appear for the entrance tests at multiple universities of their choices.

According to sources, Utkal University and Ravenshaw University are conducting PG entrance test for Computer Science course July 5. Likewise, Berhampur University and Ravenshaw University are holding the entrance exam for Physics July 6. Similarly, Berhampur University, Ravenshaw University and North Orissa University have fixed July 6 as the date for entrance exam for Odia PG course. Moreover, entrance test for English will be held at North Orissa University and Ravenshaw University July 6.

“If the PG entrance test is held on one date, there is every possibility that a student might miss an alternative and will not be able to take part in the admission process of the university of his/her choice. The PG entrance exams should be held on separate dates,” said a student.

Many students Wednesday met Govenror Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum to him demanding separate dates for different subjects and one entrance exam for all the universities.