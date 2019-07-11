Muniguda: A 12-year-old girl student was electrocuted at Kumudabali Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School under this block in Rayagada district Wednesday night.

A Class VII student, Nandini Kadraka — daughter of Uanshu Kadraka of Gumudi village under Kumudabali panchayat — along with 130 other inmates of her school was going to wash her hands after dinner. However, she accidentally came in contact with a live wire hanging on the wall. Employing presence of mind, some students rescued Nandini with the help of footwear.

Even though, she was immediately rushed to the Muniguda community healthcare centre, the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Father of the deceased girl said that his daughter had already passed away by the time he reached the hospital.

On being informed, Rayagada superintendent of police Saravana Vivek M, district education officer Purnachandra Bariha, DPC Surendra Sathua, Muniguda SDPO Chandrasekhar Hota, Muniguda block education officer Radhakant Chhatri, inspector-in-charge Rajendra Dehury spoke to the bereaved family members and visited to the school for investigation.

“Holding the school responsible, a complaint has been lodged with the Muniguda police station,” informed SDPO Hota while adding, “The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem in presence of tehsildar Debashis Gaud. Further investigation is on.”

PNN