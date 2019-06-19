Birmingham: New Zealand bowling unit fired in unison as they restricted South Africa to 241 for six in a rain-truncated a World Cup encounter here Wednesday. The match was reduced to 49-a-side affair after wet ground outfield delayed the start.

Despite half centuries from Hashim Amla (55, 83b, 4×4) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 n o, 64b, 2×4, 34x6s, the Black Caps managed to keep the South African batsmen under tight leash.

Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, while Colin de Grandhomme (1/33 in 10 overs) turned out to be the most economical.

De Grandhomme and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner (1/45) maintained tight discipline during the middle overs and did not allow the South African batsmen to get away.

Van der Dussen and David Miller (36, 37b,2×4, 1×6) added 72 runs for the fifth wicket in 12.2 overs but facing a must-win situation, South Africa could never really up the ante.

The last nine overs produced 72 runs after Faf Du Plessis (23) added 50 with Amla, who completed 8,000 ODI runs and became second fastest to complete the feat.

Trent Boult castled Quinton de Kock early in the innings after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field. And from then on despite good knocks from Amla and Van der Dussen, the Proteas never really could accelerate.

Du Plessis was yorked by Ferguson and Amla was bowled by a classical left-arm spinner’s delivery by Santner that hit the top of off stump.

Brief scores: South Africa 241 for 6 in 49 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 67 n o, hashim Amla 53, Lockie Ferguson 3/59). Match to continue

Agencies