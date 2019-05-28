Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected BJD MLA from Cuttack-Choudwar Assembly constituency Souvic Biswal escaped major injuries after a car he was travelling in met with an accident in Bhubaneswar Monday night.

He was in the car along with a co-passenger. Both have sustained minor injuries in the incident. The vehicle allegedly belongs to the co-passenger.

Souvic, son of former Choudwar MLA Pravat Biswal, was on his way to Cuttack from Bhubaneswar when the incident occurred.

According to reports, another vehicle rear-ended their car on NH-16 near Hanspal Chhak here leading to the incident.

Mancheswar police reached the spot on being informed and rescued the occupants. Traffic movement was temporarily affected on the highway following the incident.

It may be mentioned here that Souvic defeated his nearest rival BJP’s Nayan Kishore Mohanty by over 21000 votes in the recently concluded polls to retain the seat that his father represented.