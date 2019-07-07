Anandapur: As many as 18 school students narrowly escaped casualty after a truck rear-ended a school bus near Gohira square under Ghasipura police limits of Keonjhar district Saturday.
According to a source, the incident took place when the school bus was returning from the school carrying students. A speeding truck hit it from behind while the bus was taking a U-turn at Talegaon chowk, nearly two kilometres from the school.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
On being informed, Ghasipura police reached the spot and seized the truck.
PNN
