Bhubaneswar: A day after taking charge, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced a package for Bijepur Assembly constituency, from where he was elected to the Assembly in addition to Hinjili seat.

Naveen said that about 34,000 kuchha households in the constituency will be provided with pucca houses.

He announced that all the villages of Bijepur constituency will be provided with piped water supply with household connection in next two years.

Two mega pipe water supply schemes will be executed at estimated cost of

Rs 1120 crore that will cover the population of 8 lakh spread across 505 villages of Bargarh district, he said.

The package would include a mega lift irrigation project under Parbatigiri Mega Lift Irrigation Scheme which will be taken up in Buromunda panchayat of Gaisilet block at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore. This will provide irrigation to 3,000 acres of agriculture land.

Similarly, the government has decided to execute 29 river lift projects and about 3,000 deep borewell irrigation projects in the Assembly Constituency.

Infrastructure works including water supply, street lighting, roads, drainage, town hall, community centers, Kalyan Mandap, stadium, market complex, park and office buildings will be taken up in Bijepur and Barpalli NACs. The government has planned to spend Rs 40 crore in each NAC for the infrastructure development. The work will be completed within two years, he assured.

In order to provide quality power to the farmers, separate agriculture feeders totalling 60 km of 33 KV line and 125 km of 11 KV line will be set up. In addition, 50 new distribution transformers will also be set up to improve the voltage level.

He further announced to set up three new RI circles at Guderpali, Talpali and Dangabahal under Gaisilet tehsil and a PHC at Talpadar in Bijepur block. The CM has assured to appoint adequate doctors in the existing health institutions within a week.

The government has also decided to set up an ITI at Bijepur and two Skill Development Centres at Gaisilet and Barpalli.

Four new road development projects covering a length of about 80 km and one bridge project will be sanctioned to strengthen the road network in the area at the cost of about Rs 82 crore, he added.

The Chief Minister will review the implementation of the announced projects in every two months and come up with another package for livelihood support and other works soon, sources said.