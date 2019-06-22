Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday held a meeting of top officers at the Secretariat here and asked them to execute totally citizen-centric governance in the state.

Stating hallmark of good governance is citizens’ satisfaction, he said there is huge scope for improvement. Citing instances of Health Department, the CM asked whether the department takes feedback from patients admitted to government hospitals. “What is their level of satisfaction,” he questioned.

He further asked whether the officers ever wanted to know the satisfaction level of people visiting RTOs, Tahsil offices, development authorities and sub registrar offices and the beneficiaries of rural housing schemes.

“All these offices exist for citizens – run with their money ….what is the level of citizen satisfaction in those offices? I want you to look at all services from the citizen’s point of view….totally citizen centric governance,” Naveen told babus. He asked the officers to emphasise implementation of his 5Ts in true letter and spirit in a bid to ensure citizen-centric governance.

“I want 5 Ts to be implemented in letter and spirit. I want all of you to identify services and processes where in the first phase you want to implement 5Ts. Preferably wherever there is citizen interface. CMO will directly monitor the implementation of 5Ts,” he said.

“Make our policies the best in the country in every sector. If the best state in the country is providing X Let’s do X plus,” he said.