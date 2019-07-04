Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached this pilgrim town to have a glimpse of the deities Thursday morning.

After reaching here, he was welcomed to the office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration amidst a tight security cordon. Patnaik unveiled some books and distributed water to devotees.

On this occasion, The Odisha CM extended his wishes to all the Jagannath devotees in the state and in the world as well. Wishing prosperity for all, he also shared a video on the car festival.

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to wish the people on this occasion.

https://twitter.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/1146635447579398144

“Greeting to all the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe. May the Lord fill your lives with happiness and prosperity,” he tweeted in Odia.

PNN