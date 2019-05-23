Bargarh/Hinjili: Biju Janata Dal supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is sitting comfortably in both the Assembly constituencies from which he is contesting.

Patnaik is leading by a margin of over 24,000 votes over his nearest rival BJP’s Sannat Kumar Gartia in the Bijepur Assembly seat. At the time of writing this copy Patnaik has got 42, 796 votes while Gartia is second with 17,879 votes. Ripunath Seth of the Congress is a poor third with 5, 190 votes.

Similarly, Patnaik is also doing well in Hinjili Assembly seat. He has so far received 36, 120 votes while BJP candidate Pitambar Acharya and Sambhu Panigrahi have so far received 11, 907 and 3, 319 votes respectively.

